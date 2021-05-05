Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 1.50% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TSM has gained about 5.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.51% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.12% so far this year, so TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

