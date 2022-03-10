Is Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Summit Financial Group (SMMF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SMMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.50. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06. Over the past 52 weeks, SMMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 8.52.

Investors should also recognize that SMMF has a P/B ratio of 1.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SMMF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past 12 months, SMMF's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SMMF has a P/S ratio of 2.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.18.

Finally, we should also recognize that SMMF has a P/CF ratio of 6.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SMMF's P/CF has been as high as 9.36 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 6.74.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Summit Financial Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SMMF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.