Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Steel Dynamics (STLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STLD and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Steel Dynamics is one of 245 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's full-year earnings has moved 134.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that STLD has returned about 49.53% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 20.10%. This means that Steel Dynamics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STLD belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.30% so far this year, so STLD is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on STLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.