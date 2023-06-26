Is SMART Global (SGH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is SMART Global (SGH). SGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.62, which compares to its industry's average of 22.78. Over the last 12 months, SGH's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 4.53, with a median of 6.49.

Investors should also recognize that SGH has a P/B ratio of 3.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.18. SGH's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.33, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that SGH has a P/CF ratio of 11.20. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.44. Over the past 52 weeks, SGH's P/CF has been as high as 11.59 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 6.67.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SMART Global is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SGH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

