Is Same-Day Costco Delivery Worth It?

Many people are used to driving over to their nearest Costco, loading up a cart full of groceries and household goods, getting their receipts inspected at the door, and heading on home. But a single Costco trip could easily take upward of an hour depending on how far your nearest warehouse club store is and how much time it takes you to shop there.

If the idea of taking time out of your week to head to Costco seems overwhelming, you may want to consider using Costco's same-day delivery service. This service allows you to order perishable items from Costco and have them delivered to your door.

But while Costco's same-day delivery service is certainly convenient, it can also result in a higher credit card tab than you'd rack up by doing your shopping yourself. So you'll really need to ask yourself if it's worth paying for, especially if money is tight.

The upside of same-day Costco delivery

Ordering same-day Costco delivery could save you time and stress. And if your nearest warehouse club store isn't close to your home, it could make sense to pay a little extra and save yourself the longer trip -- and the cost of gas associated with making it.

Same-day delivery from Costco is also a good option for people who don't have a car. Think about it: When you shop at Costco, you're generally buying bulk or larger-sized items. That means you need a way to transport them. So if you'd be looking at paying for a car service or rideshare to do your Costco shopping, you might as well just pay to have your food delivered and spare yourself the hassle of having to leave the house.

But let's say you don't live so far away from your nearest Costco and you have a perfectly functional car sitting in your driveway. Does same-day delivery make sense in that scenario? It may not.

Consider the markup on your purchases

When you order same-day delivery through Costco, you pay a higher price per item than you would at a store. Costco makes this very clear on its website.

Now, the extent to which you'll pay extra will hinge on where you live and what you're ordering. Costco prices vary by geographic region. So you might pay more for a 12-pack of muffins in one city than another. But let's say your local Costco charges $9.99 for those muffins. If you order them through same-day delivery, you might end up paying $11.99.

Some items, though, might have a higher markup than others. And if you're ordering a larger haul, a $2 or $3 dollar markup on 17 different items could really amount to a lot of money.

Plus, though you won't be required to tip the person who delivers your Costco order, you may feel compelled to (and that's certainly the nice thing to do). So that's yet another expense to account for.

Sometimes it's worth paying for conveniences

As a general rule, if you have a car and nearby access to Costco, then ordering same-day delivery doesn't make a ton of sense. But if you're having a particularly busy week, or you're run down and don't feel up to a trip to the store, then by all means, order same-day delivery if it makes your life easier and you can afford it.

It's common to throw money at things that provide convenience, and same-day Costco delivery doesn't have to be an exception. And if you limit it to an occasional thing, it really shouldn't break the bank.

