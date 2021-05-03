Is salesforce.com (CRM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. salesforce.com (CRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

salesforce.com is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved -9.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CRM has returned 5.32% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 13.64%. As we can see, salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CRM belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.70% so far this year, so CRM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CRM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.