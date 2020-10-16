Is salesforce.com (CRM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. salesforce.com (CRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

salesforce.com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 69.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CRM has gained about 58.46% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.11%. This means that salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CRM belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.22% so far this year, meaning that CRM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

