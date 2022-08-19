Is Richardson Electronics (RELL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Richardson Electronics (RELL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Richardson Electronics is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 662 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Richardson Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELL's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RELL has moved about 31.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 20.1% on average. As we can see, Richardson Electronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Amtech Systems (ASYS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.1%.

For Amtech Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 115.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Richardson Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.9% so far this year, so RELL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Amtech Systems falls under the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Richardson Electronics and Amtech Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





