Is PSLDX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Mutual Fund Bond fund category, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional (PSLDX) could be a potential option. PSLDX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PIMCO Funds is based in Newport Beach, CA, and is the manager of PSLDX. Since PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional made its debut in August of 2007, PSLDX has garnered more than $1.29 billion in assets. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 14.49%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 13.61%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 17.65%, the standard deviation of PSLDX over the past three years is 25.14%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 21.32% compared to the category average of 15.49%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PSLDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 0.82%. From a cost perspective, PSLDX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1 million, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional ( PSLDX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional ( PSLDX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.