Is Ping Identity Holding (PING) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ping Identity Holding (PING), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ping Identity Holding is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PING is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PING's full-year earnings has moved 228.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PING has moved about 4.32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 38.60% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ping Identity Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, PING belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.54% this year, meaning that PING is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PING. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.