Is Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Ocean Bio-Chem's (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ocean Bio-Chem's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ocean Bio-Chem is:

23% = US$10m ÷ US$44m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ocean Bio-Chem's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Ocean Bio-Chem has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 23%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Given the circumstances, the significant 37% net income growth seen by Ocean Bio-Chem over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared Ocean Bio-Chem's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:OBCI Past Earnings Growth November 11th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Ocean Bio-Chem's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ocean Bio-Chem Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ocean Bio-Chem's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it looks like Ocean Bio-Chem is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Ocean Bio-Chem is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Ocean Bio-Chem's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Ocean Bio-Chem by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

