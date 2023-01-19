Is My Chase Plan Worth It?

If you recently made a big purchase with a Chase credit card, you might be wondering if it’s worth using My Chase Plan to put that purchase on an installment plan, where you make a number of smaller payments over a specific period of time. My Chase Plan lets you avoid the interest charges that would typically otherwise come with carrying a balance from month to month, but as you may have guessed, it’s not free—you’ll be charged a fixed monthly fee.

We’ll break down the specifics of My Chase Plan and help you decide if it’s right for you.

What Is My Chase Plan?

My Chase Plan is an installment plan option for Chase credit card customers, letting you split a big purchase into equal monthly payments. Think of it as a form of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). Competing BNPL plans offered by other card issuers include American Express Pay It® Plan It® and Citi Flex Pay.

Before you can create a plan, you’ll need to use your Chase credit card to buy an item. Once the transaction is posted, you can log on to your Chase account and create a payment plan. You may be able to choose from up to three different payment plans of varying durations.

Chase will assess a fee on your payment plan, which will vary depending on the purchase amount, the duration of the plan and additional factors. Until Dec. 31, 2022, there were no fees for the first My Chase Plan that a customer creates. However, there may be fees for any subsequent plans.

My Chase Plan is only available for purchases of $100 or more. If you’re seeking a BNPL plan for a purchase less than $100, a third-party provider like AfterPay or Affirm may be an option.

Chase fees, including annual fees and late fees, are not eligible for the program. Cash advances, disputed transactions and balance transfers are not eligible. Also, any purchases that are more than 90 days old do not qualify. And, if you have already paid part of the purchase, you may not be able to enroll it in a payment plan via My Chase Plan.

Customers will still earn rewards on transactions enrolled in My Chase Plan, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on points or miles if you pay in installments.

My Chase Plan is available with the following Chase credit cards:

Aeroplan® Credit Card

Chase Freedom (card closed to new applicants)

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Chase Freedom® Student credit card

Chase Sapphire (card closed to new applicants)

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Slate (not available for applications online)

Chase Slate Edge℠

Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card

British Airways Visa Signature® Card

Iberia Visa Signature® Card

Disney® Visa® Card *

Disney® Premier Visa® Card *

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

IHG Rewards Classic Credit Card (card closed to new applicants)



IHG Rewards Select Credit Card (card closed to new applicants)

IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card *

Instacart Mastercard®

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card (card closed to new applicants)

Marriott Bonvoy Premier Credit Card (card closed to new applicants)

The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card (card closed to new applicants)

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards Employee Credit Card (open to Southwest Airlines employees)

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card * (card closed to new applicants)

(card closed to new applicants) United Club℠ Infinite Card

United MileagePlus Awards Card (card closed to new applicants)

United MileagePlus Select Card (card closed to new applicants)

United℠ Explorer Card

United Gateway℠ Card

United Presidential Plus Card (card closed to new applicants)

United Quest℠ Card

How Does My Chase Plan Work?

When you log on to your Chase credit card account, click on the individual credit card you used to make the purchase. As you scroll down, you will see a list of transactions eligible to be put on a payment plan. Click on the purchase you want to create a plan for and then hit “Next.”

You will then see a list of possible options with the total monthly payment amount displayed. Chase’s payment terms range from three to 18 months, depending on the purchase amount, your credit history and other factors.

Customers can have up to 10 active plans at one time. If you have 10 payment plans, you will not be able to set up more until you pay off at least one of the plans.

You can pay off an installment plan ahead of schedule, and there are no prepayment fees. Once you finalize the plan, you will not be able to change the repayment term.

Customers don’t have to worry about making separate payments for My Chase Plan. Instead, Chase will add your payment to your minimum monthly payment. You’ll also have an option to pay the “interest saving balance” each month, which will let you stick to the repayment schedule for what’s on the payment plan, while avoiding interest charges on the balance not on a plan.

If you have a large purchase coming up but haven’t made it yet, you can access the My Chase Plan dashboard through your online account and click “Calculate a My Chase Plan.” This will let you get an estimate of what your payment plans for such a purchase might look like.

What Happens If I Miss a Payment?

Your payment plan will remain active even if you miss a payment, and Chase will tack the missed payment amount onto the following month’s minimum payment. Note that if you don’t finish paying off your entire purchase within the My Chase Plan timeline, the issuer can charge you a credit card late fee. You also risk damaging your credit score when you pay late.

My Chase Plan Fees

You won’t be charged interest for purchases that you put on a My Chase Plan. However, you will have to pay a fixed monthly fee.

The monthly fee you’ll pay for each My Chase Plan depends on a variety of factors—the amount of the purchase, how many months your plan allows before payment is complete and additional factors as well. While Chase’s website does not specifically state that your credit score impacts your monthly fee, it’s reasonable to assume if you have excellent credit and an impeccable payment history, that might help with getting a lower fee.

Chase also does not spell out how the monthly fees associated with My Chase Plan payments compare to the APR assessed for carrying a balance on your card normally. However, cardholders online have reported that if you need to finance a purchase, using a My Chase Plan can save you money compared with incurring interest charges at your regular purchase APR.

Is My Chase Plan Worth It?

To get an idea what a payment plan might look like for a purchase you’re considering, log on to your Chase account and navigate to the My Chase Plan dashboard. You will be able to estimate potential plans and fees before buying the item.

Because the fees will be displayed as a monthly amount, it will be difficult to compare them to an APR. If you always pay your card off in full each billing cycle, and thus avoid interest charges due to your grace period, doing that will save you money compared to paying a fee for a My Chase Plan. Similarly, if you’re currently taking advantage of a 0% APR offer on new purchases, then it’s better to charge the transaction normally and not create a My Chase Plan.

However, if you’re facing the prospect of carrying a balance for three or more months and incurring interest charges at your credit card’s regular APR, a My Chase Plan payment plan is worth considering—particularly if your card’s regular APR is high, such as 20% or more.

Bottom Line

In most situations, you’re probably best just to use your credit card normally and pay your balance in full every month. If you’re forced to finance a purchase of at least $100 over three or more months, a My Chase Plan could potentially be helpful.

However, a credit card with a 0% introductory APR on purchases could be an even better deal, offering a year or more of no interest, whereas a My Chase Plan will involve a monthly fee.

Whether you opt for a BNPL financing option such as My Chase Plan or a 0% APR credit card, don’t take it as an excuse to overspend. It’s crucial to finish paying off the purchase in full within the payment plan window—or, in the case of a 0% APR credit card, before the introductory period comes to an end. Otherwise, your big purchase could turn into a mountain of debt.

