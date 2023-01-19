Is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP). COOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for COOP is its P/B ratio of 0.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. COOP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.82. Over the past 12 months, COOP's P/B has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.77.

Finally, investors should note that COOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.15. COOP's P/CF has been as high as 2.93 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 2.44, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mr. Cooper Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that COOP is an impressive value stock right now.

