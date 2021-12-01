Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Model N's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Model N had US$124.3m of debt, an increase on US$114.4m, over one year. However, it does have US$165.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$41.2m.

How Strong Is Model N's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MODN Debt to Equity History December 1st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Model N had liabilities of US$96.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$143.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$165.5m and US$43.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$31.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Model N has a market capitalization of US$1.01b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Model N boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Model N can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Model N reported revenue of US$193m, which is a gain of 20%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Model N?

While Model N lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$19m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. The good news for Model N shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Model N has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.