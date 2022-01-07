Is Meta Platforms Spending Too Much Money on the Metaverse?

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, and its plans to spend more money building the metaverse. I discuss Meta Platforms' current financial strength and how it intends to invest its assets in future technology. Here are some highlights from the video.

Meta Platforms is a financially stable company. In the trailing 12 months, it made $112.3 billion in revenue, $40.3 billion in net income, $35.9 billion in free cash flow, and has no long-term debt with over $58 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Meta Platforms is hiring numerous engineers to innovate new technologies. The most known product is its Oculus headset used for virtual reality gaming and experiences. Still, Meta Platforms also employs engineers for artificial intelligence, data centers, augmented reality, and other emerging technologies. For 2021, Meta Platforms is expected to spend $70 billion-$71 billion in total expenses and $19 billion-$21 billion in capex. By 2022, this will rise dramatically as total expenses are expected to be $91 billion-$97 billion, and capex is expected to be $29 billion-$34 billion.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2022.



