Is McKesson (MCK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is McKesson (MCK). MCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.70. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.53 and as low as 9.58, with a median of 11.22.

Investors should also note that MCK holds a PEG ratio of 1.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MCK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.47. Within the past year, MCK's PEG has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.25.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) may be another strong Medical - Dental Supplies stock to add to your shortlist. XRAY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Dentsply Sirona is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.83 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.18. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.70 and average PEG ratio of 1.47.

XRAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.85 and as low as 13.18, with a median of 16.85. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.43, as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.80.

Dentsply Sirona sports a P/B ratio of 1.55 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.75. In the past 52 weeks, XRAY's P/B has been as high as 2.87, as low as 1.53, with a median of 2.32.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in McKesson and Dentsply Sirona's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MCK and XRAY is an impressive value stock right now.

