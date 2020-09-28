Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Maxar Technologies (MAXR). MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 28.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 69.30. Over the last 12 months, MAXR's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.66 and as low as -37.09, with a median of -6.41.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MAXR has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.33.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MAXR has a P/CF ratio of 2.26. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MAXR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.57. Over the past year, MAXR's P/CF has been as high as 2.80 and as low as -2.11, with a median of 1.56.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Maxar Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MAXR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

