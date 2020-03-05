Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Maxar Technologies is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 9.40% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MAXR has moved about 12.06% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.19% on average. This means that Maxar Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.92% this year, meaning that MAXR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MAXR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

