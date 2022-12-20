Is Marketing A Good Major? Everything You Need To Know

Is a marketing degree worth it? If you’re wondering whether marketing is a good major, it’s important to understand that marketing is an essential component of every business. Companies rely on marketing strategies as they develop marketing plans, determine pricing for their products, implement advertising campaigns and gather analytical information to help them evaluate their sales and marketing efforts.

If you choose a marketing major as you plan your career path, you open yourself up to a variety of excellent career options that allow you to help businesses grow and increase their sales.

What Can You Do With a Marketing Major?

Students who major in marketing learn how to evaluate consumers’ needs and problems and provide products and services to meet those needs.

Marketing majors can choose from many career paths in areas like sales, customer relations, brand management, advertising, market research and similar fields. All successful businesses use marketing strategies, so marketing careers exist in all types of industries.

What you can do with a marketing major depends on the exact degree and career path you choose. This article discusses degree types and job opportunities for marketing majors.

Degree Options for Marketing Majors

Each school sets its own credit and coursework requirements, so these details may vary depending on which university you choose. As you research programs, make sure to check on each prospective school’s requirements. Below are potential degrees for marketing majors to pursue.

Bachelor’s in Marketing

A bachelor of science in marketing builds foundational knowledge and skills that graduates can use in marketing careers or related fields.

In this degree program, you learn how to understand consumer behavior, conduct market research, develop brand management strategies, improve communication skills, create marketing plans and develop digital marketing strategies.

A bachelor’s degree in marketing takes four years to complete if you study full time. Bachelor’s degrees in marketing typically require around 120 credits and include general education, business core and major courses. Below are courses you may take as you earn a bachelor’s in marketing.

Advertising and promotion

Digital marketing

Strategic brand management

Consumer behavior

Marketing research

Principles of management

Business and economics statistics

Business law and ethics

Macroeconomics

Microeconomics

You may also have the option to choose a concentration that corresponds to your own interests, such as:

Digital marketing

Graphic design

Social media marketing

Public relations

Bachelor’s in Business With a Concentration in Marketing

Rather than a bachelor’s in marketing, some schools offer a business bachelor’s with a concentration in marketing. This program features more business-focused major courses, plus marketing concentration courses. This degree is a good option if you plan to manage or own a business because it provides both business and marketing knowledge.

As with any other bachelor’s degree, business majors need to complete about 120 credits of coursework. It should take about four years to complete this degree if you study full time.

Since this degree is a business degree with a marketing concentration rather than a marketing degree, its coursework combines business and marketing courses. Below are business courses you might take in this degree program.

Accounting

Macroeconomics

Principles of management

Business finance

Business law

Information systems

International business

Business logistics management

Business statistics

Business majors who concentrate in marketing may take more general marketing courses in subjects such as advertising, consumer analysis and behavior, sales management and marketing management.

Master’s in Marketing

A master’s degree in marketing offers a deep dive into complex marketing subjects. It focuses on understanding consumer behavior, marketing strategies, brand development and international marketing.

If you have a bachelor’s degree in marketing and want to build on your existing knowledge, a master’s in marketing is the natural next step. Completing a master’s in marketing should take one to two years of full-time study to complete. These programs typically require around 30 credits of coursework.

Below are some common courses for a master’s degree in marketing.

Marketing fundamentals

Statistics for marketing

Marketing communications, advertising and social media

Pricing strategies

Marketing plan development

Consumer behavior

Brand management

Digital marketing strategy

Quantitative analysis

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing

An MBA in marketing provides a business-focused education that features marketing coursework. MBA in marketing students develop skills and build knowledge in leadership, operational organization and business management. They also learn the foundations of marketing.

Earning an MBA in marketing is a great option if you already have several years of work experience and want to advance your career. An MBA in marketing teaches students how to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world settings in the business world and understand marketing principles that affect businesses.

In most cases, it takes about two years to earn an MBA in marketing, but some accelerated programs allow learners to complete their coursework in as little as one year. In addition to in-person programs, some universities offer full-time and part-time online programs. Others offer programs that combine in-person and distance learning, so the program length may be shorter or longer, depending on the option you choose.

MBA in marketing programs typically require about 30 credits of coursework, which includes business-related courses and marketing courses. Typical courses include:

Foundations of marketing

Accounting and financial analysis

Economics

Marketing strategy

Information systems

Consumer behavior and research

Business ethics

Market research methods

Social media in business

Marketing analytics

Marketing Careers and Job Growth

Advertising, Promotions and Marketing Managers

Median Annual Salary: $133,380

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +10%

Job Description: Advertising, promotions and marketing managers work to promote their organizations, boost sales, generate media interest, implement marketing campaigns, determine product pricing and analyze market research data.

Market Research Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $63,920

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +19%

Job Description: Market research analysts gather and analyze data about consumer preferences and buying behavior to determine the types of products or services consumers want and what they are willing to pay for them.

Sales Manager

Median Annual Salary: $127,490

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +5%

Job Description: Sales managers oversee sales teams, set sales goals, analyze sales data, develop sales projections and create strategies for improving sales performance.

Brand Manager

Average Annual Salary: Brand managers earn an average annual salary of around $73,000.

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): While the Bureau of Labor Statistics does not provide job growth data for brand managers, this career falls under the category of advertising, promotions and marketing managers. Employment for these positions is expected to increase by 10% from 2021 to 2031.

Job Description: Brand managers promote and increase public exposure for specific brands within their organizations. This work may include developing branding strategies, publicizing new trademarks and conducting market research on consumers’ perceptions of brands.

Public Relations Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $62,800

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Public relations specialists develop strategies to promote a positive public image for organizations, individuals or groups. Typical responsibilities include writing press releases, acting as a liaison with the media, writing speeches and analyzing and evaluating advertising campaigns.

Public Relations Manager

Median Annual Salary: $125,780

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Public relations managers develop and implement plans to enhance the public image of their organizations, clients or groups. This may include directing activities to promote corporate identity, determining target audiences and how to reach them effectively, communicating with the public and stakeholders, writing press releases and developing marketing and advertising campaigns.

