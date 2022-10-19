Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Potentially Undervalued?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$11.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$6.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lumen Technologies' current trading price of US$7.08 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lumen Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Lumen Technologies?

The stock is currently trading at US$7.08 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 22% compared to my intrinsic value of $5.80. This means that the opportunity to buy Lumen Technologies at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Lumen Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Lumen Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Lumen Technologies, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe LUMN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LUMN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Lumen Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Lumen Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

