Is LDLAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C (LDLAX) is a potential starting point. LDLAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

LDLAX finds itself in the Lord Abbett family, based out of Jersey City, NJ. The Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C made its debut in July of 1996 and LDLAX has managed to accumulate roughly $3.45 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. LDLAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 1.82% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.61%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 13.9%, the standard deviation of LDLAX over the past three years is 4.26%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 3.35% compared to the category average of 11.5%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.4, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, LDLAX has a positive alpha of 0.06, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, LDLAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.24% compared to the category average of 0.65%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, LDLAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,500, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income C ( LDLAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

