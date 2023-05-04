Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lattice Semiconductor is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lattice Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LSCC has returned 26.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.6% on average. This shows that Lattice Semiconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meta Platforms (META). The stock is up 97% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms' current year EPS has increased 29.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lattice Semiconductor is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, so LSCC is performing better in this area.

Meta Platforms, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +24.9% so far this year.

Lattice Semiconductor and Meta Platforms could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

