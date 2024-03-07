Is Lantheus (LNTH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Lantheus (LNTH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LNTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.44, which compares to its industry's average of 21.58. Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.22 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 11.72.

Investors should also recognize that LNTH has a P/B ratio of 5.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.13. Over the past year, LNTH's P/B has been as high as 15.28 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 8.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that LNTH has a P/CF ratio of 11.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 35.68. Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH's P/CF has been as high as 73.48 and as low as 9.15, with a median of 34.90.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Lantheus is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LNTH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

