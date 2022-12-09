Is Konica Minolta (KNCAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Konica Minolta (KNCAY). KNCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that KNCAY has a P/B ratio of 0.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.88. Over the past year, KNCAY's P/B has been as high as 0.52 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.36.

Finally, investors should note that KNCAY has a P/CF ratio of 4.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.82. Within the past 12 months, KNCAY's P/CF has been as high as 4.75 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 3.78.

Another great Office Automation and Equipment stock you could consider is Seiko Epson (SEKEY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Seiko Epson has a P/B ratio of 0.99 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.88. For SEKEY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.40, as low as 0.87, with a median of 1 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Konica Minolta and Seiko Epson are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KNCAY and SEKEY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

