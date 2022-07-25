Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Automatic Data Processing’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Automatic Data Processing?

According to my valuation model, Automatic Data Processing seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Automatic Data Processing today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $261.45, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Automatic Data Processing’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Automatic Data Processing generate?

NasdaqGS:ADP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Automatic Data Processing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ADP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Automatic Data Processing from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Automatic Data Processing, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

