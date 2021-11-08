Is It Time To Consider Buying LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)?

While LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine LivaNova’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in LivaNova?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy LivaNova today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $113.84, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, LivaNova’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of LivaNova look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. LivaNova's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LIVN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LIVN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about LivaNova as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LivaNova you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in LivaNova, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

