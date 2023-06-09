Is It Time to Buy Tech Stocks?

It's Always Time to Buy Tech Stocks. Here's Why.

As calendar years go, 2022 was a tough one across the board for equities. The Fed's pivot toward inflation resulted in 425 basis points worth of rate hikes across the year, dealing a particularly heavy blow to stocks of companies with longer-term cash flows. Blue chip stocks were down, small-cap stocks were down, and international stocks were down-- all by sizable amounts.

But they all paled to the damage inflicted on the technology sector.

Through 2022, the Nasdaq 100 -- the best benchmark we know for the tech space – dropped an astonishing 33%, the index's fourth-worst year in its history. Major players in the tech world saw massive declines – Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon all lost more than half of their market value. By any measure, 2022 was bad for tech companies.

Turnarounds Cut Both Ways…

But, by a similar measure, 2019, 2020, and 2021 were great for technology, with gains of 37%, 47%, and 26%, respectively. And guess what? The increases across the first few months of 2023 have been eye-popping as well. At the end of May, the Nasdaq 100 had layered on a healthy 25%, meaning the index has recovered about half of last year's losses.

If nothing else, the action of 2023 is a screaming reminder of why you stick with a long-term view of investing – good stocks in general, tech stocks in particular. This year, investors are loading up on names new and old as the sector surges at breakneck speed. Two stocks – Nvidia and Facebook parent Meta Platforms – have already doubled. (Factoid: Nvidia gained $184 billion in one day in May, more than the market cap of Netflix.)

It's a Long Game…

There are many reasons to think the rally in big tech will continue, but given the vagaries of today's economic and political environment, forecasts for the sector are mixed. There will undoubtedly be rally periods followed by weak periods. Investors might want to consider strategies that build exposure during downturns while positioning for the inevitable turnarounds. Dollar cost averaging is still the best way we know to capitalize on short-term corrections. While hardly as exciting as artificial intelligence or ChatGPT, buying stocks on sale works because over the long term, asset prices inevitably rise.

And the Nasdaq 100 is still the best way we know to participate in the potential of the world's most important companies. With over $15 trillion in market cap, the index includes iconic names like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Tesla, and Facebook. With a basket of such leading names, no one should be surprised that despite last year's downturn, the Nasdaq-100 Index® has generated an annualized return of nearly 18% over the last ten years.*

That's over five percentage points higher than the S&P 500 for the same period.*

A Good Way to Play…

You can invest in the Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund (Ticker: NASDX), a fund with a 20-year track record that is designed to track the index.

NASDX received an Overall Morningstar Rating of 5 stars among 1,123 Large Growth funds, based on risk-adjusted returns, as of 4/30/2023. With over a 5-Star rating from Morningstar and over $1 billion in assets, NASDX has a demonstrable record of success in achieving its objective.

If you're the type of investor who likes the idea of investing in companies making an impact towards the economy of the future, you may want to take a closer look at the Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund.

