Is iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) made its debut on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. LRGF has been able to amass assets over $1.57 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index.

The STOXX U.S. Equity Factor Index composes of U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.08% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.49%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

LRGF's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 31.10% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 6.85% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN).

LRGF's top 10 holdings account for about 27.65% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 0.23% and it's up approximately 23.61% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/11/2024), respectively. LRGF has traded between $39.14 and $48.47 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 17.64% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 300 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $9.30 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $15.53 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.28% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

