Is iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) made its debut on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $1.02 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. LRGF is managed by Blackrock. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses.

The STOXX U.S. Equity Factor Index composes of U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.08% for LRGF, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.63%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

LRGF's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 29.50% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 4.49% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 25.58% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -18.44% and is down about -9.22% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/22/2022), respectively. LRGF has traded between $36.62 and $46.80 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 24.36% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 165 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $6.27 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $10.81 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.29% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

