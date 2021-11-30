Is Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Intersect ENT's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Intersect ENT had debt of US$111.7m, up from US$63.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$81.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$30.7m.

How Strong Is Intersect ENT's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:XENT Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Intersect ENT had liabilities of US$50.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$161.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$81.0m in cash and US$14.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$116.4m.

Since publicly traded Intersect ENT shares are worth a total of US$902.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Intersect ENT can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Intersect ENT wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 24%, to US$104m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Intersect ENT managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$57m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$56m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Intersect ENT , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

