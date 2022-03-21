Is Intel Stock a Long-Term Buy?

In this video, I will be talking about Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and the recent announcements it has made about its European expansion. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

In January, Intel announced it will invest more than $20 billion to build two new factories in Ohio. It also pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions.

Last week it announced something even bigger than one or two fabs. Intel plans to invest up to €80 billion over the next decade in Europe.

Intel is investing in the whole chip ecosystem: R&D, design, packaging, manufacturing and foundry services. The initial investment, phase one, represents €17 billion in Germany and to create a new R&D and design hub in France and €12 billion in Ireland. Once this phase is complete, Intel's total investment in Ireland will be more than €30 billion.

The world needs semiconductors. But the majority are made in Taiwan or South Korea, 80% to be exact. This is one reason we are seeing supply chain problems.

The EU Chips Act will bring in €43 billion of public investment.

The plan is to make Europe the leader in chip production and for Europe to produce 20% of the world's microchips by 2030, about twice as much as today.

For the full insights, do watch the video

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 18, 2022. The video was published on March 20, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Intel. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

