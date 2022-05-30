Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HIVE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for HIVE is its P/B ratio of 3.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.82. HIVE's P/B has been as high as 35.21 and as low as 3.50, with a median of 20.50, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HIVE has a P/S ratio of 1.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.27.

If you're looking for another solid Technology Services value stock, take a look at TOPCON (TOPCF). TOPCF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

TOPCON sports a P/B ratio of 2.23 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.82. In the past 52 weeks, TOPCF's P/B has been as high as 3.05, as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.34.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in HIVE Blockchain Technologies and TOPCON's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HIVE and TOPCF is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.