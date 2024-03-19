Is First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 05/27/2011, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

SKYY is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $3.14 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. Before fees and expenses, SKYY seeks to match the performance of the ISE Cloud Computing Index.

The ISE Cloud Computing Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of companies actively involved in the cloud computing industry.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.60% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For SKYY, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 86.70% of the portfolio --while Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Nutanix, Inc. (class A) (NTNX) accounts for about 5.41% of the fund's total assets, followed by Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 38.02% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, SKYY return is roughly 8.22%, and was up about 50.77% in the last one year (as of 03/19/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $60.70 and $97.12.

SKYY has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 31.51% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 66 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) tracks INDXX GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) tracks BVP NASDAQ EMERGING CLOUD INDEX. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has $610.77 million in assets, WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has $644.19 million. CLOU has an expense ratio of 0.68% and WCLD charges 0.45%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY): ETF Research Reports

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.