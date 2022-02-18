Is First BanCorp. (FBP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is First BanCorp. (FBP). FBP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.38, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.65. Over the last 12 months, FBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.80 and as low as 8.88, with a median of 10.20.

Investors should also recognize that FBP has a P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.87. Over the past 12 months, FBP's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FBP has a P/S ratio of 3.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.26.

Finally, investors should note that FBP has a P/CF ratio of 9.40. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.97. Within the past 12 months, FBP's P/CF has been as high as 19.09 and as low as 8.71, with a median of 10.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that First BanCorp. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FBP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

