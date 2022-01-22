Is Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$84.3m US$15.8m US$147.9m US$214.6m US$277.7m US$325.1m US$365.9m US$400.2m US$428.8m US$452.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 17.09% Est @ 12.55% Est @ 9.37% Est @ 7.15% Est @ 5.59% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% -US$78.7 US$13.7 US$120 US$163 US$197 US$216 US$227 US$232 US$232 US$229

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$453m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.0%) = US$9.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$9.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$4.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$6.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$21.6, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NYSE:FTCH Discounted Cash Flow January 22nd 2022

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Farfetch as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.046. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Farfetch, we've compiled three relevant items you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Farfetch (including 2 which are concerning) . Future Earnings: How does FTCH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

