Is Entravision Communications (EVC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Entravision Communications (EVC). EVC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96. Over the past 52 weeks, EVC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.21 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 14.54.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EVC has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, investors should note that EVC has a P/CF ratio of 9.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.75. Over the past 52 weeks, EVC's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 7.17, with a median of 9.81.

If you're looking for another solid Broadcast Radio and Television value stock, take a look at Gray Television (GTN). GTN is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Gray Television is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.43. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 14.96 and average PEG ratio of 1.34.

GTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.41 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 6.44. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.64, as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.64.

Furthermore, Gray Television holds a P/B ratio of 1.03 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 9.21. GTN's P/B has been as high as 1.37, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.18 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Entravision Communications and Gray Television strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EVC and GTN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.