Is DeNA Co (DNACF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is DeNA Co (DNACF). DNACF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.64, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.99. Over the past year, DNACF's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.34 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 15.17.

Finally, our model also underscores that DNACF has a P/CF ratio of 4.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.19. Within the past 12 months, DNACF's P/CF has been as high as 5.44 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 5.17.

Trivago (TRVG) may be another strong Internet - Services stock to add to your shortlist. TRVG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Trivago are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.77 and a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.99 and 1.33, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, TRVG's P/E has been as high as 87.76, as low as -51.06, with a median of 17.43, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.74, as low as -0.31, with a median of 0.47.

Furthermore, Trivago holds a P/B ratio of 0.89 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.79. TRVG's P/B has been as high as 1.17, as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.83 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in DeNA Co and Trivago's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DNACF and TRVG is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.