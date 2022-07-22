Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1190 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCPH's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DCPH has returned 38.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -12.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Evolus, Inc. (EOLS). The stock is up 110.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Evolus, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 15.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.5% this year, meaning that DCPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Evolus, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 100-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved -24% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Evolus, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.