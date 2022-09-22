Is CTS (CTS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CTS (CTS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CTS is one of 658 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTS' full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CTS has gained about 16.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -32.4%. This means that CTS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Simulations Plus (SLP) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.2%.

Over the past three months, Simulations Plus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CTS belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.3% so far this year, meaning that CTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Simulations Plus belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #141. The industry has moved -31.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CTS and Simulations Plus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





