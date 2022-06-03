Is Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Continental Resources (CLR). CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7. Over the past 52 weeks, CLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 8.31.

We also note that CLR holds a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CLR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.22. Over the last 12 months, CLR's PEG has been as high as 7.21 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.28.

We should also highlight that CLR has a P/B ratio of 3.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.22. Over the past year, CLR's P/B has been as high as 3.03 and as low as 1.69, with a median of 2.39.

Finally, investors should note that CLR has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.98. Within the past 12 months, CLR's P/CF has been as high as 8.39 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 5.81.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is Oasis Petroleum (OAS), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Oasis Petroleum holds a P/B ratio of 2.25 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.22. OAS's P/B has been as high as 2.50, as low as 1.57, with a median of 2.04 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Continental Resources and Oasis Petroleum are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CLR and OAS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

