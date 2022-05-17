Is Continental Resources (CLR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Continental Resources (CLR). CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.17. Over the past year, CLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 9.08.

We also note that CLR holds a PEG ratio of 0.15. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CLR's industry has an average PEG of 0.19 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CLR's PEG has been as high as 7.21 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.29.

We should also highlight that CLR has a P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.56. Over the past 12 months, CLR's P/B has been as high as 3.03 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that CLR has a P/CF ratio of 5.45. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.03. CLR's P/CF has been as high as 8.39 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 5.84, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States value stock, take a look at Geopark (GPRK). GPRK is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Geopark sports a P/B ratio of -24.89 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.56. In the past 52 weeks, GPRK's P/B has been as high as -5.22, as low as -29.30, with a median of -8.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Continental Resources and Geopark's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CLR and GPRK is an impressive value stock right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.