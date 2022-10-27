Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP). BBCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.77. BBCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.79 and as low as -32.78, with a median of 15.86, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BBCP has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.52.

Finally, we should also recognize that BBCP has a P/CF ratio of 4.35. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BBCP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.82. Within the past 12 months, BBCP's P/CF has been as high as 12.15 and as low as 3.46, with a median of 5.65.

If you're looking for another solid Waste Removal Services value stock, take a look at Clean Harbors (CLH). CLH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Clean Harbors holds a P/B ratio of 3.74 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.61. CLH's P/B has been as high as 4.36, as low as 2.69, with a median of 3.58 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Concrete Pumping Holdings and Clean Harbors strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBCP and CLH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.