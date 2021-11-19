Is comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does comScore Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that comScore had debt of US$16.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$218.4m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$15.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$60.0k.

A Look At comScore's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SCOR Debt to Equity History November 19th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, comScore had liabilities of US$170.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$81.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$15.9m as well as receivables valued at US$81.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$154.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because comScore is worth US$311.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Carrying virtually no net debt, comScore has a very light debt load indeed. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if comScore can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year comScore's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, comScore had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$28m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$14m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for comScore that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

