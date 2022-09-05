Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clearfield (CLFD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clearfield is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CLFD has moved about 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -29%. This means that Clearfield is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amtech Systems (ASYS). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Amtech Systems' current year EPS has increased 115.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.2% so far this year, so CLFD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amtech Systems, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -43.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Clearfield and Amtech Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







