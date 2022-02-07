Is Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Citrix Systems (CTXS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Citrix Systems is one of 668 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Citrix Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXS' full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CTXS has gained about 8.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -9.3%. This shows that Citrix Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Jack Henry (JKHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.6%.

The consensus estimate for Jack Henry's current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Citrix Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that CTXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Jack Henry, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved -2.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Citrix Systems and Jack Henry as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.