Is Cerence (CRNC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cerence (CRNC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cerence is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cerence is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRNC's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRNC has returned about 79.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 35.1%. This means that Cerence is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 140.5%.

The consensus estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cerence belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.8% so far this year, so CRNC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cerence and Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

