Is Cemex (CX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Cemex (CX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.15. CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 6.60, with a median of 8.65, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CX has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CX's industry has an average PEG of 1.24 right now. CX's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cemex's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.