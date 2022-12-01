Is CAPM Worth It? Salary And Job Growth

If you’re a project management professional with less than three years of experience, and you are looking to boost your resume and certify your skills and knowledge, the Certified Associate of Project Management (CAPM)® certification may benefit you.

Early-career professionals who are wondering if the CAPM is worth it should consider the certification’s key factors. This article overviews factors to consider regarding CAPM certification, including costs, salary and growth potential and career options.

What is CAPM Certification?

The CAPM certification is a beginner-level credential administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI) that validates an individual’s knowledge and competency in project management fundamentals. The certification serves entry-level professionals, project team members and project managers who are seeking to advance their knowledge and implement best practices in their day-to-day work.

CAPM Certification Cost and Exam​​

Several components factor into the total CAPM certification cost. These expenses include exam fees, training costs, study resources and renewal fees.

The CAPM exam fee is mandatory, and test-takers must pay it directly to PMI. The fee breaks down as follows.

Exam fee. $225 for PMI members and $300 for nonmembers

$225 for PMI members and $300 for nonmembers Re-examination fee. $60 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers

Training Costs

CAPM training and exam preparation courses typically incur additional costs. Fees for training courses vary depending on the program. CAPM bootcamps typically start at around $200. In just three or four days, these programs provide the 23 hours of project management education required for CAPM certification.

A training course can cost between $300 and $500. There are several training options available for certification candidates with varying budgets.

PMI bases the current CAPM certification exam on the sixth edition of the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)® Guide. PMI members receive this guide with their memberships. Nonmembers must purchase the PMBOK if they want to use it to prepare for the exam. PMI bundles this edition of the PMBOK Guide with its Agile Practice Guide, which is available to purchase from PMI for $49.

Note that starting in 2023, the CAPM exam will no longer be based on the PMBOK Guide.

Resources and Practice Tests

For the current version of the CAPM exam, test-takers should review the sixth edition of the PMBOK. PMI also recommends those pursuing CAPM certification to prepare through courses and study groups in addition to self-study. Local PMI chapters often offer formal study courses, as do PMI-authorized training partners. Costs vary among providers.

CAPM candidates may take practice exams as well. The costs of these exams widely vary, and there are some free practice tests available online. PMI offers sample test questions and the CAPM handbook—both excellent tools for self-study—online for free.

CAPM Renewal Costs

The CAPM renewal fee is $60 for PMI members and $150 for nonmembers. CAPM-certified professionals who want to maintain their CAPM status must renew their certification every three years, during which they must complete 15 professional development units.

PMI periodically updates the renewal process for CAPM certification, so make sure to check PMI’s website to stay on top of the most current renewal requirements and costs.

CAPM Salary and Job Growth Potential

PMI projects that the global economy will need 25 million new project management employees to meet demand by 2030: 12 million due to the field’s projected expansion, and 13 million due to worker retirements. This amounts to 2.3 million project management job openings per year until 2030, indicating strong, steady growth for the field.

Even early-career project management professionals earn relatively high salaries as well, according to PMI. In the U.S., project professionals with less than three years of experience earn a median annual salary of $78,279.

Below we list a few roles, spanning from entry-level to senior positions, that you may qualify for with a CAPM certification.

Project Management Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $93,000

Job Description: Management analysts make recommendations to improve organizations’ efficiency. These professionals, also called management consultants, analyze how an organization might increase its profits by reducing costs and increasing revenues and advise managers accordingly.

Management analysts should have a bachelor’s degree and several years of work experience. CAPM certification is not required for this role, but it can bolster your resume.

Project Coordinator

Average Annual Salary: More than $48,000

Job Description: Project coordinators assist project managers by organizing projects to ensure they’re completed on time and within budget. These professionals coordinate project management activities, resources and equipment. They also collaborate with clients to identify and define project objectives, requirements and scope.

Project coordinators analyze risks, monitor project plans and oversee work hours, schedules and spending. Project coordinators often organize and participate in stakeholder meetings.

Project Manager

Median Annual Salary: $94,500

Job description: Project managers provide critical leadership to help organizations complete projects. These professionals oversee ongoing projects to ensure teams meet deadlines, project requirements and client expectations. They submit deliverables, prepare status reports and streamline communications between teams, team members, stakeholders and clients. They help identify and resolve issues that arise during the project duration.

Project Management Director

Average Annual Salary: More than $123,000

Job description: Project management directors strategically develop, direct and manage multiple projects within larger organizations. They establish methodologies and standards to set measurable quality and productivity targets. These professionals oversee finances, coordinate resources within the defined scope and monitor potential risks to ensure teams complete projects on time and within budget.

Is a CAPM Certification Worth It?

The CAPM certification is a respected designation that indicates a commitment to the field and certifiable knowledge and experience in project management. If you’re contemplating earning a CAPM certification, consider the following factors before taking the plunge.

Consider Your Career

A CAPM certification can help individuals with up to three years of experience in project management boost their resumes and help their job applications stand out.

The certification is a solid place to start if your professional goals include project management. It can serve as a stepping stone toward more advanced positions and certifications in the field, such as the Project Management Professional (PMP)® credential. In fact, CAPM certification fulfills the formal training PMP certification requirements.

Look at Earning Potential

Earning CAPM certification can increase your earning potential. Payscale reports that CAPM-certified professionals earn around $68,000 per year. Note that several factors can impact your earning potential, including your level of education, job title, location and professional experience.

Expand Your Job Opportunities

CAPM certification assesses candidates against strict guidelines that demand competency in and knowledge of project management skills, methodologies, processes and best practices. This professional designation can help your resume stand out and give you a competitive edge when applying for jobs. It signals to employers that you can successfully fulfill their roles, duties and responsibilities.

A Stepping Stone to the PMP Certification

CAPM certification builds a strong foundation in project management fundamentals and can serve as a stepping stone toward the PMP certification. Before applying for the PMP exam, candidates must meet the following requirements.

Hold a four-year degree.

Have 36 months of experience in leading projects.

Complete 35 hours of project management education or training or CAPM certification.

Alternatively, you may:

Hold a high school diploma or associate degree.

Have 60 months of experience leading projects.

Complete 35 hours of project management education or training or CAPM certification.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.