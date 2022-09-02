Is Bookkeeping Certification Worth It? Salary And Job Growth

If you enjoy crunching numbers and running payroll, bookkeeping might just be the career for you. You don’t need to get a college degree—or any other kind of credential, for that matter—to become a bookkeeper. As a result, you may be asking yourself, “is a bookkeeping certification worth it?”

The answer depends on where you are in your career, along with a few other factors. If you’re just starting out as a bookkeeper, earning a certification can help you stand out from the competition. Keep reading to discover what else a bookkeeping certification can offer.

What is a Bookkeeping Certification?

A bookkeeping certification is an official demonstration of a person’s bookkeeping skills. It’s a way to show your skill set to potential employers and others in your professional network. You can earn a bookkeeping certification through a college, a university or an accredited professional program.

Outside of universities, certifications are available through the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers (AIPB) and the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers (NACPB).

You can also complete additional certifications to demonstrate your proficiency in advanced subtopics related to bookkeeping.

Not all certification programs are for beginners. Both AIPB and NACPB require previous bookkeeping experience to qualify for their courses.

Bookkeeping vs. Accounting

If you’re looking online for bookkeeping certifications, you’ve probably already run into information about accounting programs. While there are similarities between bookkeeping vs. accounting are similar, these two fields are not the same.

What is bookkeeping? Bookkeepers deal with an organization’s granular financial data. The bookkeeper job description entails maintaining the general ledger and accounts, recording transactions, posting debits and credits, running payroll and creating invoices.

Accountants, on the other hand, take the data generated by bookkeepers and turn it into actionable insights. Accountants analyze financial trends and provide companies with a strategy for maintaining their financial health.

Bookkeeping Certification Education and Cost

The cost of obtaining a bookkeeping certification depends on the certification type and the organization that administers it.

A general bookkeeping certification can run you up to $3,000. For example, a certification from California State University, Fullerton costs $2,195. As for certification from AIPB, members pay $479, and nonmembers pay $574. The price of this certification includes the cost of enrollment, workbooks and the four-part national certification exam. After passing the AIPB’s certification exam, you will be recognized as a certified bookkeeper.

If you earn certification from NACPB, you’ll pay a bit less—$369 for NACPB members or $449 for nonmembers.

Regardless of which bookkeeping certification you pursue, we recommend taking a preparatory course. This course should teach you the fundamentals of accounting, along with how to adjust entries, correct accounting errors, master payroll and inventory, understand depreciation, set internal controls and prevent fraud.

You might also consider obtaining additional certifications to sharpen your skills in a specific focus area. For example, gaining a certification in QuickBooks, a popular bookkeeping software, can help bolster your credibility and competitiveness in the field. A QuickBooks certification costs $679.95.

What’s the Time Commitment for a Bookkeeping Certification?

A typical bookkeeping certification course takes several weeks to complete. For example, NACPB’s certification course takes 13 weeks, and AIPB’s certification course usually takes six months to complete.

If you opt to pursue certification through a college or university, check with your chosen school’s admissions office to verify the length of the program. Some programs are asynchronous, meaning you’ll pace yourself throughout the course, and you don’t have to log in at any particular time.

AIPB’s certified bookkeeper exam features four parts. You’ll have two hours each to complete parts one and two. The final two parts of the exam don’t have time limits.

Bookkeeping Salary and Job Growth Potential

Bookkeepers earn a median annual salary of $45,560, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a bookkeeper’s salary varies depending on their education, location and level of experience.

The BLS projects employment for bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks to decline by 3% by 2030. Even so, the BLS projects an average of 170,200 openings per year for bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks. The demand for new bookkeepers stems from a need to replace those who retire and workers who transfer to other industries.

Is a Bookkeeping Certification Worth It?

Earning a bookkeeping certification involves weeks of studying, hours of test preparation and a significant financial investment. Additionally, maintaining a bookkeeping certification from NACPB or AIPB requires continuing professional development.

A bookkeeping certification can yield a high return on investment, depending on a few factors. Here are a few things to consider before obtaining a bookkeeping certification.

Assess Where You Are in Your Career

If you’re just launching your bookkeeping career, a professional certification can set you apart from the competition. This credential can boost your credibility in the eyes of potential employers, especially if you’re just breaking into the job market.

What’s more, a bookkeeping certification will help you hone your skills and provide more in-depth job training. This also provides a competitive advantage for bookkeepers beginning their careers.

If you’re a seasoned bookkeeper, however, a bookkeeping certification may not be worth it. With years of experience under your belt, it’s likely that you already have the skills and credibility required to do your job well. Employers are less likely to ask for certified evidence of your skills if you’ve been working as a bookkeeper for years.

Look at Earning Potential

As a bookkeeper, your income level may vary based on your location, experience and employer. Earning a certification can boost your earning potential. If you work in a competitive job market, certification can give you a leg up when discussing salary potential with prospective employers.

Additionally, your employer might be inclined to promote and offer higher salaries to certified bookkeepers. Demonstrating a high level of proficiency can reassure employers that you’re equipped to take on greater responsibility, significantly raising your earning potential.

Expand Your Job Opportunities

A bookkeeping certification can expand your career horizons. Your credentials show prospective employers that you’re a qualified bookkeeper and you’re willing and able to grow professionally. As a result, certification can lead to advancement opportunities in other areas of accounting, as well as finance and management positions.

The process of maintaining certification can help you keep your skills sharp over time as well. To renew your certification, you must complete continuing coursework, attend professional development programs and take part in training workshops. While these requirements may sound tedious, they could benefit your career in the long term.

Coursework and other continuing education programs support skill development and encourage professional networking, which can also expand your job opportunities.

You might also consider completing a higher education degree to bolster your career development. An associate or bachelor’s degree in a financial field like accounting can boost your competitiveness and open doors to higher-paying jobs.

Ultimately, your circumstance determines whether a bookkeeping certification would be worth it for you. Junior bookkeepers looking to establish themselves in the field are arguably more likely to benefit from certification. Experienced bookkeepers, on the other hand, may not see a significant return on investment.

