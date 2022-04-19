Is Boise Cascade (BCC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.80. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.17 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 6.76.

We should also highlight that BCC has a P/B ratio of 2.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.39. BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.06, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BCC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.80. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 7.61 and as low as 2.86, with a median of 3.69.

If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Wood value stock, take a look at LouisianaPacific (LPX). LPX is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, LouisianaPacific holds a P/B ratio of 4.23 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.39. LPX's P/B has been as high as 5.58, as low as 3.41, with a median of 4.64 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boise Cascade and LouisianaPacific are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC and LPX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.